Australia’s smoking collapse and the nicotine paradox
Lorenzo Bruno
- Attualità

Australia’s smoking collapse and the nicotine paradox

Fewer smokers, stabilized vaping, rising nicotine-pouch use and an illicit market that complicates the interpretation of Australia’s public-health success.

Australia’s smoking collapse and the nicotine paradox

Fewer smokers, stabilized vaping, rising nicotine-pouch use and an illicit market that complicates the interpretation of Australia’s public-health success.
foto-articolo
Attualità - 21 Luglio 2026

di Lorenzo Bruno

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