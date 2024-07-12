Joe Biden: “I am in this to complete the job I started”

“I am in this to complete the job I started.” With these words, US President Joe Biden, during a solo press conference on Thursday evening in Washington DC to conclude the NATO summit, tried to convince everyone that he is fully capable to run the country for another term. However, an additional four years term is definitely a long way to go for him, and all his multiple efforts to reassure the voters and critics from his own party about his mental health status and strength have failed.

The press conference was more like an attempt to reassure the world more than anything else, and it was definitely a better performace than the first debate in June when he had to face off his Republican rival Donald Trump.

Nonetheless, gaffes were still made. During the Q&A segment of the conference he was answering complex questions about foreign policies, such as the competition with China, the Israel-Hamas war, and he referred to Kamala Harris as vice president Trump.

“I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump if she wasn’t qualified to be president, so let’s start there,” he stated.

Before the start of the conference, the 81-year-old President also mistakenly introuced Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as President Putin.

President Biden had to answer many questions about him stepping down and leave the race to someone more fitted than him. Nevertheless, he repitedly stated that he will not leave the race for the November 5th Election unless polls show him that he has no chance to win against Trump.

“I have not had any of my European allies come up and say, ‘Joe, don’t run,’ he stated. “What I have heard them say is ‘You have got to win.’

President Biden explained that there are other people that could beat Trump, but that is very hard for them to start from scratch at this point.

“I think I am the most qualified person to run for president. I bet him (Trump) once, and I will beat him again,” he added.

When asked how he would comfort the world he explained that “the best way to assure them is the best way to assure myself and that is ‘Am I getting the job done?’

As of today, 19 House members and one senator of the party have called for Biden to step down.