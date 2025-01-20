Donald Trump is sworn as 47th President of the US

The Republican candidate will start signing a slew of executive orders from day one

“I will simply put America first.” President-elected Donald Trump has returned today to the White House. The Republican candidate, after remarkably winning the election against Democrat Kamala Harris, was sworn in today, Monday January20th, as the 47th President of the United States in a ceremony that took place in Capitol Hill at noon. The inauguration, in which JD Vance became vice President, because of the cold weather, was held indoors instead of the West Front of the Capitol.

“Welcome home,” Joe Biden said to Trump when the two (with respective wives) met at the White House before 10am. Sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump is the second President in history to serve two non-consecutive terms.

The guests

For the first time in history, foreign leaders were welcome to the inauguration today, such as the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Chinese vice president Hang Zheng, pro-western former Georgia President Salome Zourabichvili, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa, and former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck. At the ceremony, Elon Musk, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos were given prime seats near the Trump’s family.

President Trump said he would start signing a burst of executive orders on a variety of fronts starting from today, to fulfill his campaign promises and changing the course of the country ruled by the Democratic party for the last four years. Some of his promises will be possible just with executive orders, but others will need to be passed by the Congress, in which the Republican hold a majority in the House and the Senate.

“I return to the Presidency confident, we will not forgive our constitution, and we will not forget our God,” he said underlying that he will start signing a series of executive order “to begin the restoration of America and the revolution of common sense, because it is all about common sense.”

Immigration and TikTok

His mandate will definitely be focused on immigration, which has always been the core of his campaign. The new elected President, promised mass deportations starting from the very first day of his office, establishing a national priority to eliminate all criminal cartels that are operating on the US territory. Trump will also bring back the so-called “remain in Mexico” policy which requires migrants to wait for their asylum hearings in Mexico.

On another front, he has already said that he will sign an executive order to extend the deadline for TikTok to delay the law that required the app to spin off from its China-based parent company ByteDance. “I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security,” President Trump has previously said.

The law, which was signed by former President Biden, required ByteDance to sell the app to a buyer from the United States (or one of its allies) due to concerns on national security the app poses. Trump then stated that he would impose tariffs on imports from countries such as Mexico, Canada, and China. “Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tax other countries to enrich our citizens,” he explained. “For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues.” He also signaled that he would end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices in the federal government in an effort to protect women and men as biologically distinct sexes.



“The President is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the American government, including the complete and total restoration of American sovereignty,” a senior administration official that is familiar with the executive orders told Fox News Digital.

We will drill, baby, drill

Trump stated that he would declare a national energy emergency eliminating Biden’s “electric vehicle mandate.” This mandate, authorized by the former Democratic President on March 20th, 2024, finalized the rule first proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will see an increase of the numbers of electric vehicles that automobile manufacturers would be required to assemble and dealers require to sell. “We will drill, baby, drill,” he said. Freedom of speech is, furthermore, another big deal for Trump, who stated that he would sign an executive order to immediately stop all the government censorship and bring back freedom of speech to the US. “If we work together there is nothing we can not do, and as you can see here I am, the American people have spoken,” he said. “You should never believe that something is impossible.”