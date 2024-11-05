Americans are choosing today their next President

Today is the real big day: Americans are going to choose who their next 47th President of the

Unites States will be. In order to win the White House, each candidate, Republican Donald

Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, need at least 270 electoral votes.

The race is seriously tight, which could mean that depending on how close the margins are, it

might take days to determine who the winner will be. More than 83 million ballots have

already been cast during weeks of early voting, according to CBS News. But the election comes

down to the so-called swing states: Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania,

Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

FiveThirtyEight‘s poll shows that Harris has a 50 out of 100 chance of winning while Trump

49 out of 50. The vice President is slightly ahead of her opponent in Michigan (1 point),

Pennsylvania (0.2 points), and Wisconsin (1.1 point).

In Nevada, Republican Trump is up 0.3 points, in Georgia he has an advantage of 0.7 points,

while in North Carolina he is ahead by 0.9 points. And Arizona, which is the biggest swing

state lead, shows Trump up by 2.2 points.

According to the FiveThirtyEight‘s poll, Harris leads by 1.1 point nationally.



The race is then really hard to predict, and no matter which candidate will triumph, what is

for sure is that the numbers are showing a divided country. This means it will be a struggle for

the next President to “make happy” a polarized country.

Former President Trump ended his campaign on Monday, November 4th, in Michigan, in the

same city, Grand Rapids, where he wrapped up his campaign during the elections in 2016 and

2020, while Democrat Harris wrapped up her campaign in Pennsylvania.

«This has been an incredible journey, it is very sad in a way, this is the last one», Trump said in

a sentimental way at his last rally. «If we win Michigan, we win the whole thing».

In Pennsylvania, Harris told her supporters that «we love our country and when you love

something you fight for it, I do believe it is one of the highest form of patriotism, of our

expression of our love for our country, to then fight for its ideals and to fight to realize the

promise of America».