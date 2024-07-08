Joe Biden thinks he is in good mental health to run

US President, Joe Biden, kept reassuring voters that he is still mentally in good shape during a 22 minutes interview on Friday on ABC with news anchor George Stephanopoulos, just four months before the Election on November 5th.

Widespread concerns were raised not only among voters, but also among his own Democratic party about his mental health condition, and ability to run the country especially after his really bad performance during the first debate on June 27th, where he faced off the Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

During the debate, the 81-year-old struggled to finish sentences, he was mumbling, and he looked spaced out all the time. That raised many questions and concerns not only among several Democrats – that are pushing him to step down – but the entire World. “I was exhausted and I didn’t listen to my instincts in terms of preparing,” Biden explained during the interview, blaming just a bad cold and not his cognitive health. “I had a bad night, I was sick and I was feeling terrible.”

An interview on Friday to address his debate performance, Joe Biden spoke with George Stephanopoulos, shown here in an image circulated by ABC. Photograph from ABC/ Getty

The current US President said that there are no indications of any serious health conditions, but he still refuses to undergo an independent neurological exam, explaining that he undergoes a test every day. “Look, I have a cognitive test every single day”, he stated during the Friday interview. “Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I am running the world.”

Several post-debate polls have clearly shown Biden losing ground against his rival Trump, due to his age and capability to be sharp in running the country. Results from a New York Times and Siena College pool, for example, was conducted among 1,532 likely voters from June 28th to July 2nd, showing Trump leading with a six points gap: 49 percent to 43 percent, up from a three points lead before the first debate.

Biden is digging up a big hole where it is very hard to come back out of it in only four months before the election. Even though Biden’s loss to the election will be most likely inevitable on November 5th, he stated that he would only drop out from the Presidential race if the Lord Almighty came down on Earth and asked him to do so. “The Lord Almighty is not coming down,” he then said laughing.