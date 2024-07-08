Joe Biden thinks he is in good mental health to run
Valentina Cordero
- My Voice at Dusk

Joe Biden thinks he is in good mental health to run

Many Democrats are urging him to step down while polls show he is behind Trump by far.

Joe Biden thinks he is in good mental health to run

Many Democrats are urging him to step down while polls show he is behind Trump by far.
foto-articolo
My Voice at Dusk - 8 Luglio 2024

di Valentina Cordero

Condividi: