Wildberries beyond “Russia’s Amazon”
Lorenzo Bruno
- Russia

Wildberries beyond “Russia’s Amazon”

The attacks on the logistics network show how marketplaces, payments, advertising and data have acquired strategic relevance in wartime Russia.

Wildberries beyond “Russia’s Amazon”

The attacks on the logistics network show how marketplaces, payments, advertising and data have acquired strategic relevance in wartime Russia.
foto-articolo
Russia - 27 Luglio 2026

di Lorenzo Bruno

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