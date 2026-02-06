A New Face of Addis Ababa: Welcoming the 38th AU Summit and the second Italy-Africa Summit

Ethiopia is gearing up to host the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, which is scheduled for February 15-16, 2025. In the meantime, Italy will host the second Italy–Africa Summit on Feb. 13 in Addis Ababa, aligning it with the African Union summit. This year, the seat of the African Union, the capital city of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, will welcome African and Italy leaders with a fresh, new look.

This transformation is the result of transformative Corridor Development Project. The project is aimed at enhancing the city’s prominence by adhering to international smart city standards. This ambitious project has been carried out day and night in different phases. The first phase has been successfully completed, and the second phase is progressing very well.



The Adwa Victory Memorial museum is one of the most remarkable aspects of corridor development project. Situated in the heart of the city, the museum was built to honor Ethiopian heroes who achieved a significant victory at the Battle of Adwa. This victory sparked anti-colonial movements across Africa.

The museum aims to inspire pride, resilience, and unity among Ethiopians and people of Africa by celebrating the legacy of the Adwa victory, and its role in shaping the struggle for freedom and independence across the continent. So far, numerous notable Africans have paid a visit to this important museum.

Another highlight of the corridor development is the Bole Corridor. The Bole district is the busiest and most prosperous part of Addis Ababa. The area is home to embassies, modern shopping malls, boutiques, coffee shops, and more. The newly developed corridor with, its improved road infrastructure, networks of pedestrian walkways, bicycle lanes, greenery, parks and other enhancements, has given the district a magnificent new appearance.



The Addis Ababa corridor development project is far and wide. The infrastructure development projects spanning from Piazza to Arat Killo Road, Mexico to Sarebet, Arat Killo to Kebena, and the Kenya Embassy corridors have been beautifully completed. The corridor development project is being executed with miraculous speed and quality, transforming the political capital of Africa, Addis Ababa into a clean, green, and livable city.

As the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union approaches, Addis Ababa stands ready to showcase its new face to the world. The city’s transformation through the corridor development project highlights its potential as a leading city in Africa, setting a benchmark for other cities on the continent to follow.



The corridor development project has not only transformed the physical landscape of Addis Ababa but also elevated its status as a modern, vibrant city ready to host significant international events. The successful completion of the first phase and the ongoing progress of the second phase demonstrate the city’s commitment to continuous improvement and development.

The corridor development project in Addis Ababa is a significant breakthrough in the city’s history. It reflects Ethiopia’s vision for a modern, smart city that honors its rich heritage while embracing future growth and development. The upcoming African Union summit will provide an opportunity for African leaders and other attendees to witness the impressive changes that have taken place in Addis Ababa. This event will not only highlight the city’s new face but also reinforce its position as a key player in the African Union and a symbol of progress and unity for the entire continent. (Source ENA, Addis Insight 2026.)