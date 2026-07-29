Bab El-Mandeb, the second chokepoint front
Lorenzo Bruno
- Esteri

Bab El-Mandeb, the second chokepoint front

The Houthi-declared threat could compromise Saudi Arabia’s alternative to Hormuz and amplify global energy, logistics and industrial risk.

Bab El-Mandeb, the second chokepoint front

The Houthi-declared threat could compromise Saudi Arabia’s alternative to Hormuz and amplify global energy, logistics and industrial risk.
foto-articolo
Esteri - 29 Luglio 2026

di Lorenzo Bruno

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